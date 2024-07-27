DigiByte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.39 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. DigiByte has a market cap of $129.95 million and $6.39 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00560368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00105264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00240957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00067330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,153,097,372 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.