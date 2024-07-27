Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $161.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $187.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,150 shares of company stock worth $165,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

