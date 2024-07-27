DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DexCom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.06.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

