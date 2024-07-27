DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.06.

DexCom Trading Down 40.7 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

