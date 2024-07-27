Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $18.50

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Manchester United stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Equities analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 912.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter worth $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

