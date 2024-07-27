Desjardins Upgrades Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) to “Moderate Buy”

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

GCL stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colabor Group has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$130.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colabor Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

