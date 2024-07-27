Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.75-30.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 29.750-30.650 EPS.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $53.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $894.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $970.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,040.13.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

