Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,901 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Datadog were worth $155,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $384,986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,902. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.72, a P/E/G ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

