Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.27.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

