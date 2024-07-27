DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.17. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 48,869 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 282.38%. On average, analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 170,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

