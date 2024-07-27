Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.88.

NYSE DHR opened at $274.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $277.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average of $249.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock valued at $21,802,690 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

