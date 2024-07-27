D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $180.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

