CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Shares Down 2.7%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. 103,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,562,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

CXApp Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. CXApp had a negative net margin of 791.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

