CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stephens

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after purchasing an additional 176,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,059,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 144,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

