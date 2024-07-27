CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

