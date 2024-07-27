Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

