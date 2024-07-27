Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $119.74 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

