Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

