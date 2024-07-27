CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 44.5% in July

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of CTTOF remained flat at $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

