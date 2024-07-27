CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.