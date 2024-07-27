CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Posts Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.000 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE CTO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 207,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $450.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.37%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.