CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CSPCY opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.16. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.71.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0573 dividend. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

