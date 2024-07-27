CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $61.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.