Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Crown Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,265 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 186,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Crown by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.