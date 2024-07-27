CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $302.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $388.00.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.16 and its 200-day moving average is $326.00. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

