Critical Analysis: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 15.57% 8.06% 0.83% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.13%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $256.35 million 1.84 $37.40 million $2.31 12.25 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust, retail investment, wealth management, and insurance services; and provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; business, term, and small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; mobile and online banking; auto, homeowner, health, and life insurance products; and estate, and trust services. Further, the company offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, charitable giving, and elder care services, as well as cash management services. Additionally, it provides offers operating lines of credit, state and federal programs, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services; and farm and ranch management services. The company operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

