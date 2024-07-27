Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $809.53 and last traded at $809.53. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.83.
Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $809.53.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.