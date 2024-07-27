Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Shares of CRARY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 113,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

