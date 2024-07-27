CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $893,000 Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 243,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HERO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.58.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.