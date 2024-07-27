CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $70.20. 292,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

