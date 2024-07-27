CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

