CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,874,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $515,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

