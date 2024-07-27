CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HISF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.26. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

