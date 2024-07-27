CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,733,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $17,650,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIX traded up $17.62 on Friday, hitting $309.76. 698,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,681. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

