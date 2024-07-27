CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $950,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 93,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE CL traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,137,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

