CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $326,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. 573,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

