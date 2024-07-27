CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,748,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,317,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 119,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.12. 375,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

