CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 110.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.76. 775,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,121. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

