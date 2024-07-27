Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.630-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

