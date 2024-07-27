Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Coursera’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Stock Up 44.7 %

Shares of COUR traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.72. 24,935,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,494. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

