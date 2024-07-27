Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Coursera Price Performance

Coursera stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coursera by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after buying an additional 328,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

