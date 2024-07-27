Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $827.13 and last traded at $829.99. 365,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,984,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $830.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $841.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.05. The company has a market capitalization of $362.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

