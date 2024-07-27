CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.