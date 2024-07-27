Coq Inu (COQ) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Coq Inu has a market capitalization of $147.72 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coq Inu has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000207 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $6,641,240.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

