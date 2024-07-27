Cookie Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $766,299.32 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,031,819 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 74,013,314.74326013 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.0622354 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $708,690.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

