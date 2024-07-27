Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,760 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 10,147 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 38,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XLY stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.61. 2,264,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,812. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.47. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $147.83 and a 52 week high of $194.79.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

