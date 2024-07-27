Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 31.8%

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) dropped 31.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

Featured Stories

