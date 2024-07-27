Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CNXC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $71,800. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,808. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

