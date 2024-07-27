CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPVF stock opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.29. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.80.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.