CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CMPVF stock opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.29. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.80.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
