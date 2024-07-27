Compass Point Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.9 %

ZION opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,778 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.